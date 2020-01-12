novak-djokovic-reacts-after-serbia-beat-rafael-nadal’s-spain-to-win-inaugural-atp-cup

Novak Djokovic says he will remember Serbia’s ATP Cup triumph for the rest of his life after he inspired the victory over Rafael Nadal’s Spain in Sydney.

Djokovic and Viktor Troicki defeated Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 in the deciding doubles match on Sunday evening, after both teams won one singles clash.

Spain, who won the Davis Cup in November, led the ATP Cup final after Roberto Bautista Agut defeated Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

Djokovic sent the tie into the doubles with an impressive victory over world number one Nadal, however, and produced another stunning performance alongside Troicki to hand Serbia the ATP Cup.

Reacting to Serbia’s victory, 16-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said: ‘I’ll remember this experience for the rest of my life.

‘It’s one of the nicest moments of my career, for sure.

‘I have been very fortunate to have an amazing career but playing for the country with some of my best friends is incomparable. It’s too special.’

Troicki added: ‘I want to thank Novak for playing with me.

‘It was a great experience again and to share this moment with him is amazing.’





