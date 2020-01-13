novak-djokovic-names-the-six-contenders-to-win-the-australian-open

Novak Djokovic admits he may be one of the favourites to win the Australian Open along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but says three emerging players can also compete for the title.

Djokovic won his seventh Australian Open and 16th Grand Slam title this time last year and heads to Melbourne for the 2020 tournament having helped Serbia win the ATP Cup this week.

Nadal also impressed in the inaugural running of the ATP Cup – with Spain reaching the final before losing to Serbia – and will attempt to win his second Australian Open in the coming weeks.

Federer has won the first Grand Slam of the year on six occasions but Djokovic believes Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem will challenge the ‘Big Three’ in Melbourne.

Medvedev enjoyed a stunning 2019, reaching six consecutive tournament finals and lost a thrilling US Open final against Nadal as he threatened to win his first Major in New York.

Greek sensation Tsitsipas has also thrived over the past two years and capped off an impressive season last year by winning the ATP Finals in London.

Thiem, meanwhile, has reached the final of the last two French Opens and is currently ranked fifth in the world.

Discussing the upcoming Australian Open, Djokovic said: ‘I think it’s really open, like all the slams. I don’t think there are really clear favourites.

‘You obviously have Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and the rankings and because of everything we get named the top three favourites.

‘But then you have Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis.

‘They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them.

‘So everybody keeps on talking about Next Gen player winning a Slam. It seems like it’s getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We’ll see.’

