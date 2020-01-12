novak-djokovic-beats-rafael-nadal-as-serbia-claim-victory-at-successful-first-atp-cup

Tennis’s newest tournament concluded with its longest-running rivalry, as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic did battle for the inaugural ATP Cup.
The 55th contest between the world’s two top players produced another high-class encounter. But Djokovic usually has the upper hand on a hard court. Backed by a turbocharged Serbo-Australian crowd, he squeezed out a 6-2, 7-6 victory that helped Serbia claim the first edition of this event.
With every seat in the 10,500-capacity Ken Rosewall Arena occupied, the mood was reminiscent of a Davis Cup tie in Belgrade. Which was a welcome bonus for Djokovic. He is used to being the villain – from the crowd’s perspective – when he faces a rival member of the Big Three. But this time he got to play the hero as he followed up his singles victory by claiming the decisive doubles rubber alongside his old friend Viktor Troicki.
The last train back into central Sydney left Homebush – site of the 2000 Olympics – as the doubles players warmed up shortly before midnight. Excessively late finishes have been part of the furniture here this week, and there was no logical reason why the first singles match – in which Roberto Bautista Agut swept past Dusan Lajovic by a 7-5, 6-1 margin – should have been scheduled to start as late as 6.30pm.
But the midnight hour was no problem for Serbia as Djokovic and Troicki reeled off eight straight games through the middle of their 6-3, 6-4 victory. This was a redemptive moment for Troicki, in particular, as he had botched a straightforward putaway on match point against the Russians in November’s Davis Cup finals week. The whole Serbian team wept during their press conference that day, but they were bouncing wildly around the court this time amid tumultuous scenes in the crowd.
“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life as one of the nicest moments in my career,” Djokovic told Jim Courier on the court. “I’ve been blessed to have an amazing career the past 15 years but playing for my country with my best friends for a long, long time is too special. You can’t match that.”
While the doubles rubber might have clinched the trophy, the centrepiece of the evening was clearly the clash of two tennis titans.
Nadal was slow to find his feet, giving up two breaks of serve early on. But he lifted his level in a quite magnificent second set. The quality of ball-striking here, between two men who know each other’s games as well as they know their own phone numbers, was on such an exalted level that their rivals were surely looking on in concern. When the biggest tournaments come around, it’s hard to see anyone else getting a look-in.
Djokovic and Nadal put on such a spectacular show that you had to wonder whether their domination might continue in 2020, adding to the streak of seven majors they have shared since Roger Federer won the 2018 Australian Open.
The only counter-argument is that they might have burned more energy than they would have liked during this first event of the season. Nadal, in particular, sounded concerned about his workload over the past nine days – as well as the effect of the four-hour flight that took Spain from Perth to Sydney after the group stage.
Nadal opted not to contest the decisive doubles rubber, explaining that “no matter how excited I am to play this doubles, I am honest with myself: Feliciano [Lopez] and Pablo [Carreno Busta] are very good and you have to trust them. I’ve been on the court for many hours in the last few days. Physically I am a little short of energy and I also have some discomfort.”
Nadal also expressed dissatisfaction at the noisy crowd, which repeatedly clapped when his first serves found the net. “Sometimes people from some countries, they probably don’t understand how the tennis goes,” Nadal said. “They think it’s about football or this stuff, and atmosphere in tennis is different, no? The respect for the players should be there, and at some point I think the respect with small part of the crowd have been not there.”
Despite the occasional moment of rowdiness, the size and passion of the crowd made this a memorable occasion. The excitement around this stadium – which held a faint haze of bushfire smoke throughout – showed off the potential of this new tournament.
The ATP Cup is up and running. And while the late finishes seemed unnecessary, the overall product probably edged November’s Davis Cup with its slicker presentation and superior standard of play.