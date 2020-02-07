notting-hill-flat-overlooking-paddington-film-set-for-sale

The two-bed flat sits opposite Alice’s Antiques, which posed as Gruber’s Antiques in the film about the Peruvian bear who moves to London.

Flat overlooking Paddington shop — and other A-list homes news…

A pristine flat is for sale above The London Antique Clock Centre in Portobello Road, Notting Hill.

The property has a view of Alice’s Antiques which was used for filming the Paddington movies starring Julie Walters and Hugh Bonneville.

Alice’s becomes Gruber’s Antiques for the films about the little bear who loves marmalade sandwiches.

The two-bedroom home has been transformed by Transit Studio, the architecture practice which, with Lot Studio, is also behind the newly styled RA Grand Café, lobby space and courtyard bar at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly.

With a private entrance and a roof terrace providing views of nearby Grade II-listed St Peter’s Church, the flat is on Russell Simpson’s books for £1.65 million.