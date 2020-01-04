notices-sent-to-46-for-vandalism-during-muzaffarnagar-protests:-official

The accused were found to be involved in damaging public property during protests. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:

The Muzaffarnagar district adminstration in Uttar Pradesh has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the Citizenship Law on December 20 in the district, Mr Kumar said.

The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he added.

Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during protests, were released on the orders of a court as them police gave them a clean-chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate on Friday.