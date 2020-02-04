notable-deaths-in-2020

British writer, director and actor Terry Jones (February 1, 1942-January 21, 2020), a founding member of the comic troupe Monty Python, was more than happy to put on a woman’s dress (or, as in the case of his Nude Organist, nothing at all) in the pursuit of the absolutely silliest comic ideas. He studied history at Oxford, and it was there that he began writing and performing in comedy revues with future writing partner Michael Palin. After graduation, the two began contributing to David Frost’s BBC comedy series, “The Frost Report,” where they came into contact with Cambridge graduates John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Eric Idle. After years of watching other comedians ruin their material, in 1969 Jones, Palin, Idle and American Terry Gilliam teamed with Cleese and Chapman to produce their own BBC series.Jones wanted to bring a stream-of-consciousness style to their show, so that explosions of humorous ideas wouldn’t be constrained by situation comedy characters or a sketch show straitjacket of “set-up followed by punchline.” It wouldn’t be a musical/variety format with guest stars, either. It would be its own thing, and as TV viewers soon learned, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” wasn’t like anything else. Jones’ specialty as a writer was a nonsensical premise presented as if it were totally ordinary, even mundane: The Spanish Inquisition (which nobody ever expects) suddenly pops up in people’s houses and they don’t bat an eye; and why wouldn’t a café offer nothing on the menu except Spam, enjoyed by singing Vikings? In 1998 Jones remarked to author David Morgan on the generous response from American fans to the Pythons which was even stronger than in England: “I mean, in England people were always wanting to qualify things, saying, ‘Oh yeah, really love it, didn’t like that bit, though!’ They can always find bits they didn’t like. Whereas in America if they didn’t find something funny, I always got the feeling that American audience made allowances and thought it was because they didn’t understand it rather than that it wasn’t funny.” It was in the films that Jones’ contributions shined the brightest. Having worked under director Ian MacNaughton on their 1971 movie “And Now for Something Completely Different,” a compilation of “Flying Circus” sketches aimed at the American market, Jones and Gilliam opted to co-direct “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” with each bringing their own particular bent — Jones, a love of performing and of medieval history; Gilliam, a love of stark visuals and earthy textures — to a knockabout farce involving King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The film was a hit and remains perhaps the most authentic-looking depiction of medieval life, even if what was being depicted was remarkably silly. In addition to directing, Jones played Sir Bedevere, Prince Herbert (who only wants to sing!), and an old woman who argues with King Arthur about collectivism and the monarchy. Having butted heads too often during the “Holy Grail” shoot, Jones and Gilliam decided it’d be best if Jones handled directing duties on their next film, “Life of Brian,” himself. The Pythons’ Bible-era story of a man mistaken for the Messiah would draw condemnation from evangelical groups who hadn’t bothered to see the film, but it stands today as one of the greatest comedies ever made. As the Pythons’ collective output lessened, with each member pursuing their own solo projects, Jones fought hardest for their last film together, “The Meaning of Life,” which contained his most memorable character: Mr. Creosote, a glutton who eats practically everything on the menu at a fancy restaurant, only to top off his meal with a “wafer-thin” mint, upon which he explodes. But after “Meaning of Life,” released in 1983, Jones pursued projects that were extensions of his catholic interests. He directed several non-Python films; he published books of his research on history and literature, including an academic treatise on Chaucer; he presented TV documentaries about the Crusades and medieval history, silent films, cartography, and economics (this one told with puppets); he wrote children’s stories and a true-crime book, “Who Murdered Chaucer?”; his fantasy book “Evil Machines” became the basis of an opera; and he wrote political and anti-war op-eds for newspapers. “He’s got the widest spread of all of us,” Cleese has said.In 2015 at an on-stage reunion in New York City at the Tribeca Film Festival, celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Holy Grail,” Jones seemed disengaged and tongue-tied, an extremely unusual state for the voluble and effervescent man. It was at that point in time — having just directed the film “Absolutely Anything” and the documentary “Boom Bust Boom” — that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that affects parts of the brain controlling language and social behavior. Jones grew increasingly inward, unable to speak, and even though he would attend business meetings with the Pythons, and participate in the Alzheimer Society’s Memory Walks, he soon retreated from public life.Jones’ philosophy of comedy, as recounted in “Monty Python Speaks,” was anti-analytical: “As soon as you start to try and analyze, ask why it works, why it doesn’t work, you can’t do it anymore. The only reason for Python is to be funny. I suppose if you have a consistent outlook and point of view, your attitudes come over even if you are writing nonsense, but there is certainly no conscious effort to put over a message.”