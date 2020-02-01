'Not with a bang but with a whimper': Europe's newspapers react to Brexit

The latest headlines in your inbox

Europe’s front pages welcome the UK’s departure from the EU.

The French express some interest in events across the Channel inside three major newspapers.

La Tribune’s online front page simply says “Brexit: goodbye European Union”, Le Monde speaks to Britons in France, and Le Figaro’s online live section asks if the departure could be “a chance for the French economy”.

However, Brussels’ former tenant’s absence is notable through Belgian papers, with only Le Soir referring to the EU’s “new chapter” after 27 years.

French newspapers in Northern France, with Brexit on their front pages, ahead of the UK leaving the European Union at 11pm on Friday (PA)

Left wing french publication Libération welcomes the end of “three and a half years of negotiations and psychodrama”.

Their correspondent writes that January 31, 2020 will become a famous date that children will learn in their school books across the continent.

The piece continued: “Young Europeans will explore the story of a breakup and, ultimately, a failure. Little Britons will no doubt discover a slightly different, more enthusiastic version.

“Perhaps they will read that, that day, their country ‘regained its independence’.In thirty years, the children of these children will know the outcome.”

The front page of German national daily Die Welt is occupied by a graphic of John Cleese’s famous Ministry of Silly Walks paired with the headline “Liebe (love) Briten, you’ll never walk alone”, and the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung’s editorial states that Brexit means “first and foremost the spirit of the continent has been lost”.

MEP Jonathan Bullock holding the Union Jack waves from a taxi as he leaves the European Parliament (AFP via Getty Images)

Spain’s El Pais tops its front page with a headline referring to a “divided United Kingdom”, and the country’s ABC daily says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured a “historic divorce”.

Italy’s La Repubblica asks whether the “schism” of Brexit signals a “nightmare”, while Dubai’s Khaleej Times shows a chain being snapped either side of the words “New dawn”.

While in Ireland, the front cover of The Irish Times leads with “Britain leaves the European Union not with a bang, but a whimper.”