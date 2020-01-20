“not-nrc,-need-register-of-unemployed-people”:-prakash-raj-hits-out

Actor Prakash Raj has been a fierce critic of the government. (File)

Hyderabad:

Actor Prakash Raj today said that the country does not need statues that could cost Rs 3,000 crore and if the government wants to prepare a register, then it should make one on the country’s unemployed youths and uneducated children.

Addressing a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Hyderabad, the actor claimed though the government wants the ongoing struggle to become violent, protesters should confine themselves to non-violent demonstrations.

“This country belongs to all. We do not want Rs 3,000 crore-statues. If the government wants to prepare a national register, it should make one which will have the number of unemployed and uneducated children,” Mr Raj said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Raj said the country’s youth will teach him lessons in political science and ensure that he gets a degree.

Mr Raj alleged that 19 lakh people in Assam were denied citizenship and claimed that even a Kargil war hero’s name was missing from the NRC list “because he is Muslim.”