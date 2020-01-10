‘not-much-to-smile-about-the-last-six-weeks’:-chelsea-forward-fran-kirby-reveals-impact-of-virus-that-has-left-her-sidelined 

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby says she has lacked the energy to “even get off the sofa to go and make myself some food” due to the virus that has sidelined her for the past seven weeks.
The 26-year-old last played for her club on November 17th in their 1-0 win over Manchester United and has not featured for England since the third-place play-off at the World Cup in July. She was present at Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow home ground on Sunday to watch Australian Ballon D’or nominee Sam Kerr make her Women’s Super League debut but in a post on Instagram Kirby confirmed she has not recovered sufficiently to play in Sunday’s game with Bristol City.
Alongside a photo of her with her dog, Kirby wrote: “I haven’t had much to smile about the last 6 weeks, and haven’t had much energy to even get off the sofa to go and make myself some food. Those around me have seen me at my most vulnerable, and have supported me more than I could imagine.
“I was given a Bentley for the week, to try and have a ‘pick me up’ as the Christmas break was really tough, and it gave me the energy to want to get out the house and actually do something normal for a few days. Even though I only did manage one trip out, it meant everything.
“This virus has really hit me hard, you haven’t heard much from me on social as I haven’t felt like I’ve wanted to post things about myself in a positive light (apart from the dogs)!!
“I’m doing good, I’m feeling better. I have good days & bad days but my appreciation for people, life, has definitely been impacted and once I get over this virus I’ll be back on the pitch giving my all.”
Kirby, who also praised her team-mates for “looking out for me”, missed the start of the season due to injury after struggling at the World Cup due to a series of ankle, hamstring and knee injuries.
The last update from the Chelsea manager Emma Hayes on Kirby’s fitness came after their home win over Manchester City on December 8th. Hayes said: “She got a really bad virus. She started to resume training this week and just wasn’t well enough. It set her back purely because her chest is having to manage this cold weather on the back of recovering from a virus. She started training and was just not right at all. We’ve taken the decision to just, in such crappy weather, let her heal.”
Chelsea are third in the Women’s Super League, four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.