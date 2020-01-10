‘not-much-to-smile-about-the-last-six-weeks’:-chelsea-forward-fran-kirby-reveals-impact-of-virus-that-has-left-her-sidelined 

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby says she has lacked the energy to “even get off the sofa to go and make myself some food” due to the virus that has sidelined her for the past seven weeks.

The 26-year-old last played for her club on November 17th in their 1-0 win over Manchester United and has not featured for England since the third-place play-off at the World Cup in July. She was present at Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow home ground on Sunday to watch Australian Ballon D’or nominee Sam Kerr make her Women’s Super League debut but in a post on Instagram Kirby confirmed she has not recovered sufficiently to play in Sunday’s game with Bristol City.

Alongside a photo of her with her dog, Kirby wrote: “I haven’t had much to smile about the last 6 weeks, and haven’t had much energy to even get off the sofa to go and make myself some food. Those around me have seen me at my most vulnerable, and have supported me more than I could imagine.

“I was given a Bentley for the week, to try and have a ‘pick me up’ as the Christmas break was really tough, and it gave me the energy to want to get out the house and actually do something normal for a few days. Even though I only did manage one trip out, it meant everything.