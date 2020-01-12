not-enough-trains,-police-exam-candidates-throw-stones-at-rajdhani

No trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, where the examination centres were located.

Patna:

Hundreds of angry students – who had to appear for an entrance exam for Bihar Police – threw stones at a train, blocked rail and road traffic on Saturday in Hajipur, about 21 km from Patna, as they accused the administration of not running special trains for them.

Protests spiraled out of control as students – who had applied for the post of constable – attacked the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express from Guwahati and threw stones at it. No trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari, where the examination centres were located, they said. They also blocked the road leading up to the railway station, news agency ANI reported.

In a clip, students could be seen clinging on to the train engine and gates of the overcrowded coaches. Visuals also showed some students trying to enter the train through windows. Students from Kaimur and Sasaram districts were at the railway station.

