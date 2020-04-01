not-deepika-padukone-or-katrina-kaif-but-this-khan-to-share-screen-space-with-prabhas

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 7: 00 [IST]

Ever Since Nag Ashwin announced his film with Prabhas, everyone has been wondering who will star alongside the talented actor in his 21st outing. We had reported about Deepika Padukone being approached by the markers for the coveted project. However, the Piku actress didn't sign on the dotted line. We hear the leggy beauty was demanding a hefty remuneration and hence the deal wasn't sealed. Then, not too long ago, speculations were rife that Katrina Kaif could very well be cast opposite Prabhas in the untitled movie which is touted to be a big-budget sci-fi thriller. But again, we didn't get any confirmation on the same as well. Apart from Deepika and Kat, it was being said that even Alia Bhatt was a contender in the running. Since the actress is already making her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, reports were doing the rounds that Alia was being considered for Prabhas starrer too. While all the three ladies are supremely talented without a doubt, sadly none of them will romance the Baahubali hero in his upcoming film. And that's because the makers have already got someone special on board who will now share screen space with the Telugu superstar. Well, if you're guessing the name then let us tell you its Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yes, the Bollywood hottie has agreed to do Nag Ashwin's project and will be seen romancing Prabhas for the very first time on the big screen. Now that's fantastic news for all Prabhas and Bebo fans, right? Even we are super excited to see this sizzling jodi on the silver screen and hence, we are keeping our fingers crossed. Well, we say so because its April Fool's Day and obviously this piece of news isn't true. Gotcha, you guys! But anyway, we would still like to see Prabhas and Kareena come together for a film. So let's hope it is sooner than later.