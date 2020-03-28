Not acting, this is what Varun Dhawan is doing these days to keep fans entertained: Watch Video

Contents
- 1 Varun Dhawan is entertaining audiences in a unique way, watch video
- 2 BollywoodCoronavirusVarun Dhawan
- 3 Darshan Raval and his 5 sensational hits
- 4 IN PHOTOS: Hottest photos of Deepika Padukone wearing designer Sabyasachi label
- 5 Dhanush Vs Vijay Vs Suriya Vs Vikram: The Ultimate Style King
- 6 I miss going to shoot: Parag Tyagi
- 7 Selena Gomez to contribute some of her profits to Covid-19 Relief Fund
- 8 Social distancing’s side effects make Mohsin Khan crazy, watch video
- 9 #BattleCovid19: Kapil Sharma donates 50 lakhs to relief fund
- 10 Learn these Jannat Zubair hairstyles during self-quarantine
- 11 6 times Disha Patani has nailed her look in glitter lehenga
- 12 Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: The Couple That Stuck in Many Controversies Before Marriage
- 13 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Madhuri Dixit Nene Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan – Who gives major clubbing outfit goals?
- 14 #Coronavirus: Before testing positive, Kanika Kapoor met Prince Charles in London? Photos go VIRAL
- 15 When TikTok Star Avneet Kaur Met Bollywood Celebrities
Varun Dhawan is entertaining audiences in a unique way, watch video
Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus through their social media handles. They have lent their support in favour of the PM’s decision and asked their fans to follow the instructions.
Now, Varun Dhawan tried a new way to convey the message and he also entertained fans.
He took to Instagram and composed a rap on the 21-day lockdown. It is indeed a unique way to keep fans entertained and educate simultaneously.
Watch here
View this post on Instagram
#LOCKDOWN 🧼2️⃣1️⃣🔞📛 #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy
A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on