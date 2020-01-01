nostalgic-man-turns-his-entire-basement-into-a-blockbuster-full-of-vhs-tapes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The last few days have been filled with nostalgia as we reminisced about the decade that was coming to an end.

But one man went beyond the last ten years. Nick Collins likes to look back on the joys of 80s and 90s with his VHS memorabilia.

Remember the chunky tapes of yesteryear that would take ages to rewind and forward? Well, Nick’s got bucketloads of cinematic faves.

In fact, he’s turned his entire basement into a Blockbuster. Remember those? Like a kid in a candy store, you’d walk through isles of wonderful classics and rent as many as you could afford (and were allowed).

Scrolling on Netflix just doesn’t have the same charm.

Nick spent two months putting the room altogether which includes thousands of films.

He actually began expanding the basement four years ago and the idea to turn it into Blockbuster came a bit later.

Unfortunately, though, it’s not an actual Blockbuster that you can start renting from but if you really want a cassette, Nick offers VHS tapes on his online store Nostalgia Video.

‘It all started coming together once I got into collecting VHS tapes with my brother,’ explained Nick.

‘We had this small closet-like space that was about half the size of the room you see today.

‘As we got more and more tapes, we ran out of the room, and I thought it about potential ideas for an expansion.’

In the spring of 2017 the expansion began and it took two months to complete.

‘People are absolutely nostalgic for things like VHS tapes and retro video games,’ he added.

‘Nostalgia is in right now for sure. I watch a lot of movies, but not nearly as much as one would think.

‘My time is usually devoted to different Nostalgia Video projects, as well as balancing my personal life.

‘The store in my basement isn’t a location that’s open to the public. It’s really just an over the top display for my personal collection, but thanks to social media I’m able to share it with the world!’

The nostalgia is deep with this one.

