Nostalgia: Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan ROMANTIC click for fans

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar as the host and Judge Jodi of Indian Idol 11 on Sony TV entertained one and all with their cute nok-jhok and romantic ambience.

Of course, Aditya was all through the show trying to woo Neha Kakkar and the scenes between them provided for real fun.

And now, the fans of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been missing them in action!!

And for all of them, here is a feel-good picture of Aditya and Neha that will light up the screens again.

Check it out here.

Aww!!

Are you all recollecting the good old memory of Aditya and Neha cute romance?

