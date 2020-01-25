norwich-experience-rare-away-day-win-as-they-brush-past-burnley-to-make-fa-cup-last-16

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic allowed Norwich to advance to the last 16 of the FA Cup for just the second time in 13 years.
After just one away league win all season, Daniel Farke’s side have now won twice as many in the FA Cup with this impressive performance following an equally emphatic third-round victory at nearby Preston.
Hanley, a defender formerly with Burnley’s hated local rivals Blackburn, was jeered throughout by home fans but silenced them on 53 minutes when he rose powerfully above Kevin Long to head in Mario Vrancic’s free-kick.
And Vrancic was also involved when City doubled their lead, playing in an excellent cross which saw Lukas Rupp’s shot denied by Joe Hart’s save only for Drmic to tap in the rebound in from close range.
Burnley halved the deficit on 72 minutes after Norwich failed to deal with Aaron Lennon’s right-wing cross and Erik Pieters ended an untidy scramble with a crisp shot from just inside the area.
Norwich might have had the tie firmly under control far earlier, with Swiss international striker Drmic presented with two chances inside the opening two minutes.
The first, after barely 10 seconds, saw Pieters slip when trying to deal with Vrancic’s through ball and Drmic shoot disappointingly wide of Hart’s goal from just inside the area.
Drmic, still to start a league game since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, then struck the bar from close range, although his blushes were spared by an offside flag.
It was the start of an entertaining enough first half with Chris Wood soon setting up Jay Rodriguez for a shot which he hit straight at keeper Ralf Fahrmann and the keeper doing well to turn a Jack Cork effort around the post.
Hart was marginally the busier keeper, however, and needed James Tarkowski to come to his aid with the defender clearing Sam Byram’s shot off the line after 15 minutes.
The former England keeper also stopped an Onel Hernandez effort impressively and pushed away Rupp’s deflected long-range strike.
Burnley, showing five changes from the side that outplayed Manchester United in midweek, also hit the bar, through a Tarkowski header, and almost took the lead when Cork rolled an effort inches wide.
Burnley (4-4-2): Hart 5; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Long 5, Pieters 7; Lennon 6, Cork 6 (Hendrick 65, 6) , Westwood 6, Brady 5 (McBeil 79, 6); Wood 5 (Vydra 65, 6), Rodriguez 6. Subs (not used) Taylor, Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Goodridge.
Norwich (4-2-3-1): Fahrmann 7; Byram 7, Hanley 7, Zimmermann 6, Lewis 6; Trybull 7, Vrancic 8; Rupp 7, Stiepermann 7 (Duda 80), Hernandez 6 (McLean 83); Drmic 7 (Pukki 88). Subs (not used) McGovern, Aarons, Pukki, Tettey, Martin.