norwich-experience-rare-away-day-win-as-they-brush-past-burnley-to-make-fa-cup-last-16

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic allowed Norwich to advance to the last 16 of the FA Cup for just the second time in 13 years.

After just one away league win all season, Daniel Farke’s side have now won twice as many in the FA Cup with this impressive performance following an equally emphatic third-round victory at nearby Preston.

Hanley, a defender formerly with Burnley’s hated local rivals Blackburn, was jeered throughout by home fans but silenced them on 53 minutes when he rose powerfully above Kevin Long to head in Mario Vrancic’s free-kick.

And Vrancic was also involved when City doubled their lead, playing in an excellent cross which saw Lukas Rupp’s shot denied by Joe Hart’s save only for Drmic to tap in the rebound in from close range.

Burnley halved the deficit on 72 minutes after Norwich failed to deal with Aaron Lennon’s right-wing cross and Erik Pieters ended an untidy scramble with a crisp shot from just inside the area.