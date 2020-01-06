norwich-city’s-fa-cup-hero-adam-idah-sets-sights-on-first-team-spot

Much is made of the FA Cup losing its sparkle, and rightly so, but rookie striker Adam Idah used the famous old competition to announce his rich potential in Norwich’s 4-2 victory over Preston.

The 18-year-old scored a hat-trick on only his third senior appearance, helping Daniel Farke’s under-strength side into the fourth round for the first time in seven years.

Idah, who upped sticks from his native Cork to join the Norwich academy in 2017, rifled home a clinical opener, hit a 35-yard lob for his second, and then completed his treble from the penalty spot.

These are the moments footballers grow up dreaming about. The memory bank saves them forever. Having deputised for the injured Teemu Pukki at Deepdale, Idah could be handed another chance to shine when Norwich visit Manchester United on Saturday.

“That’s down to the boss, but it’s what I’m working towards,” Idah, clutching the match ball, said with a huge smile. “Teemu could be back by then, hopefully, but I’m just going to work hard and train even harder. If it comes to that, I’ll try and take my opportunity. If not, I’ll just keep going.

“Even to start this game was unbelievable and to then get off the mark and score another two goals is great for me.

“When I came to Norwich two years ago, I didn’t think this would happen. It’s a dream come true.”