norwich-city-vs.-leicester-city:-how-to-watch,-schedule,-live-stream-info,-game-time,-tv-channel

Who’s PlayingLeicester City @ Norwich CityCurrent Records: Leicester City 15-7-5; Norwich City 4-17-6What to Know Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per match before their match on Friday. They will be playing at home against Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET. Norwich comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse. On Sunday, the Canaries lost to Wolverhampton on the road by a decisive 3-0 margin. Meanwhile, Leicester lost 1-0 to Manchester City. Norwich is now 4-17-6 while the Foxes sit at 15-7-5. Norwich is 4-8-4 after losses this season, Leicester 4-2.How To WatchWho: Norwich City vs. Leicester CityWhen: Friday at 3 p.m. ETWhere: Carrow RoadTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryLeicester City and Norwich City tied in their last contest.Dec 14, 2019 – Norwich City 1 vs. Leicester City 1