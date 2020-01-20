norway-right-wing-party-quits-government-over-jihadi-spouse-repatriation

Norway was left in political uncertainty today as the Right-wing Progress Party quit the governing coalition over the decision to repatriate an Islamic State wife and her two children.

The populist party had been propping up the country’s majority government but Siv Jensen, the party leader and finance minister, today gave the decision to leave the government.

The 29-year-old woman, who was born in Oslo to a Norwegian-Pakistani family, arrived in Norway on Saturday after being recovered from a Kurdish-controlled detention camp in Syria.

She had been living in Islamic State territory since 2013, where she married two Islamic State fighters and had two children.

The decision to repatriate the woman was based on humanitarian grounds that one of her children, a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, was seriously ill.

The woman, who has not been named, has since been arrested on suspicion of being a member of the Al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State, while both her children have been hospitalised.