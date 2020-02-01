Northwoods man gets another life prison term after admitting to third and fourth homicides

Crime-scene tape surrounds a home on Duke Drive on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. St. Louis County police say a woman was killed in the home and a man was injured. Photo by Ashley Jost.

CLAYTON — A Northwoods man who recently began a life term in prison for two homicides in St. Louis County’s Castle Point area in 2016 received another life prison term Friday in two city homicides from that year.Brandon J. Harris, 35, of the 7100 block of Florian Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, robbery and other charges. The murder counts were reduced from first degree.He admitted to charges of killing Travis Jones, 32, on July 14, 2016, inside Jones’ apartment in the 100 block of Bellerive Boulevard. He also admitted to charges of murdering Patrick Wilhite, 37, in a shooting two days later.In November, he was sentenced to six concurrent life terms in a double homicide that left Dana Robinson, 35, and Antonio C. Harris, 37, dead during an armed robbery on July 20, 2016, in the 10100 block of Duke Drive.Friday’s sentence (calculated at 30 years) is to run concurrently to the life sentence in the St. Louis County cases.

