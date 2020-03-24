northwest-indiana-busineses-prepare-for-stay-at-home-order

by: Kelly Davis

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 17 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 17 PM CDT

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Indiana is part of the growing list of states ordering residents to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants Hoosiers to hunker down at home starting midnight. It will last through April 7.

In Crown Point, most businesses closed Tuesday ahead of the order

Restaurants are already closed to in-house dining but most are offering

curbside pickup and delivery.

Grocery stores, pharmacy and banks are among the essential

businesses that can stay open.

Outdoor exercise is also allowed.

But health officials need people to keep practicing social

distancing.

“It is spreading to all

counties so stay home, get groceries only when you need them and only buy what

you need,” Holcomb said. “The next two weeks are critical”