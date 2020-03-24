northwest-indiana-busineses-prepare-for-stay-at-home-order

by: Kelly Davis
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 17 PM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 17 PM CDT
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Indiana is part of the growing list of states ordering residents to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants Hoosiers to hunker down at home starting midnight. It will last through April 7.
In Crown Point, most businesses closed Tuesday ahead of the order
Restaurants are already closed to in-house dining but most are offering
curbside pickup and delivery.
Grocery stores, pharmacy and banks are among the essential
businesses that can stay open.
Outdoor exercise is also allowed.
But health officials need people to keep practicing social
distancing.
“It is spreading to all
counties so stay home, get groceries only when you need them and only buy what
you need,” Holcomb said. “The next two weeks are critical”