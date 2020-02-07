northolt-hit-and-run:-woman,-55,-fighting-for-life-after-collision-in-west-london

A 55-year-old woman is fighting for life after a hit and run in west London.

Police were called to the collision at 8.21pm in Wayfarer Road​, Northolt, on Wednesday.

She suffered multiple injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries have been described as life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Police are appealing for information about a Black Ford Fiesta Zetec found abandoned nearby following the crash.

The car, registration LE06 OBK, has been recovered by the Met Police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s movements or its owner is asked to contact investigators.

They can call the Serious Collision Investigation unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555, quoting CAD 7563/5FEB2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.