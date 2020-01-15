northern-white-rhino-embryos-ready-to-implant-in-project-to-bring-back-sub-species

They look like meaningless blobs. But these tiny sacs of cells hold the embryo of a Northern White Rhino…and the future of an entire sub-species.

The Northern White Rhino has been effectively extinct since 2018, when the last male, 45-year-old Sudan, died in Kenya.

Since the 1960s, the population has fallen from 2,000 individuals to just two remaining females today – mother Najin and daughter Fatu – who are currently protected at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Mount Kenya.

But now scientists have successfully taken eggs from the younger female and fertilised it with sperm from a dead male, creating three viable embryos which they are hoping to implant into a surrogate later this year.

All three embryos are now stored in liquid nitrogen while conservationists hunt for a suitable female to carry the precious calves. The team is hoping to implant the embryos into young, fertile Southern White Rhinos as it is too risky to carry out the procedure on the last remaining Northerns.