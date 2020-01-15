northern-white-rhino-embryos-ready-to-implant-in-project-to-bring-back-sub-species

They look like meaningless blobs. But these tiny sacs of cells hold the embryo of a Northern White Rhino…and the future of an entire sub-species.
The Northern White Rhino has been effectively extinct since 2018, when the last male, 45-year-old Sudan, died in Kenya.
Since the 1960s, the population has fallen from 2,000 individuals to just two remaining females today – mother Najin and daughter Fatu – who are currently protected at Ol Pejeta Conservancy near Mount Kenya.
But now scientists have successfully taken eggs from the younger female and fertilised it with sperm from a dead male, creating three viable embryos which they are hoping to implant into a surrogate later this year.
All three embryos are now stored in liquid nitrogen while conservationists hunt for a suitable female to carry the precious calves. The team is hoping to implant the embryos into young, fertile Southern White Rhinos as it is too risky to carry out the procedure on the last remaining Northerns.
The gestation period for rhinos is up to 18 months, meaning the first Northern White Rhino calf could be born by 2022.
Najib Balala, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, said: “The Kenyan government is delighted that the Northern White Rhino IVF project, has been able to successfully produce three pure Northern White Rhinos embryos ready for implantation into the Southern White Rhino as surrogate in the coming months.
“This is a big win for Kenya and the Northern White Rhino which is faced with imminent extinction where only two of them are left in the world.
“It is a delicate process and we thank the concerned parties for putting in all their efforts to ensure that a critically endangered species does not disappear from the planet under our watch.
“It is amazing to see that we will be able to reverse the tragic loss of this sub-species through science.”
Northern White Rhinos are the most endangered mammal on Earth and, until now, all conservation efforts to save them have been thwarted by poaching, civil war and habitat loss.
The project to revive the Northern White population has been ongoing for several years but it was not until 2018 that scientists successfully achieved the first test-tube rhino embryo from the frozen sperm of a Northern White male and the egg from a Southern White female.
The task of taking eggs from a rhino had never been attempted before, and scientists were forced to invent a special six foot device to stimulate the female’s ovaries and collect the oocytes.
Researchers say the creation of three pure Northern embryos is a ‘hugely encouraging milestone’ for the species showing that the procedure is safe and reproducible, and can be performed on a regular basis before the animals become too old.
Following fertilisation the embryos were monitored in a special incubator dubbed ‘Geri’ supplied by pharmaceutical company Merck, who shared the first images of the cell growth.
Jan Kirsten, of Merck, said “It’s a privilege to support the mission to save the world’s most endangered mammal with our expertise and world-leading technologies.
“We are excited that a viable, Northern White Rhino embryo has developed with the help of Geri.”
The scientists are also trying to create rhino sperm and eggs directly from stem cells.
Because there are only two females left and all the available semen comes from only four males, IVF alone would not be able to create a self-sustaining population of Northern White Rhinos with the necessary genetic diversity.
Instead the team has found skin samples from ear notches taken from 12 rhinos before they died, from which they hope to create eggs and sperm.
The scientists say the work creates a blueprint for how to save endangered species, and even those that have already gone extinct. Once they have a viable population, the rhinos will be taken back to central Africa.