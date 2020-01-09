northern-rail-set-to-be-nationalised-‘within-months’,-says-transport-secretary-grant-schapps

The Northern Rail franchise will only be able to continue “for a number of months” according to most recent financial information, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

In a written statement to Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “On Oct 16, 2019 I informed the House, through the Transport Committee, that I had issued a request for a proposal to the current Northern franchisee, Arriva Rail North (ARN) and to the Operator of Last Resort as the first phase of securing options for the continuation of passenger services on the Northern franchise.

“This was triggered by concern over the financial position of ARN.

“It has now been confirmed to me from the most recent available financial information that the franchise will only be able to continue for a number of months.

“The proposal I requested from ARN is being evaluated. Following completion of this process I will consider whether to award ARN a short-term management contract or whether to ask the Department of Transport’s own Operator of Last Resort to step in and deliver passenger services.

“Longer-term decisions on the franchise will be made in the light of the recommendations of the Williams Rail Review.”

He added: “To clarify, the current financial position of the Northern franchise will not impact on the railway’s day-to-day operations. Services will continue to run and there will be no impact on staff.”