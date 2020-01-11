northern-ireland’s-politicians-return-to-stormont-after-three-year-deadlock

Northern Ireland’s assembly is back in business after three years of political deadlock between the rival nationalist and unionist parties.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has been appointed as first minister and effective head of government, while Republican Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will serve as her deputy.

The region’s devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.

In what is being described as a ‘historic moment’ the two sides have finally re-entered a mandatory coalition after negotiating a new power-sharing deal on Friday.

Foster said she was ‘deeply humbled’ to be reinstalled as first minister, heading a new executive that features several prominent women.

Speaking today she said: ‘The last three years have focused too much on division and recrimination.

‘There’s plenty of blame to go around but the time has come to move forward with resolution.’

The UK government in London promised a large cash injection into Northern Ireland if the two parties found an agreement.

The deal was struck under the threat of a new regional election if they missed the latest deadline to reconvene, as well as fears about the impact of Brexit on Irish border.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters that the party was ‘ready to do businesses’ after the deal was agreed.

Foster called the draft power-sharing agreement ‘fair’, while Downing Street said it was ‘a balanced package’.

Public services across Northern Ireland have suffered over the last three years without ministers in place to take decisions.

Many schools have been unable to balance their budgets and hospital waiting lists have spiralled.

Friday’s deal came with thousands of the region’s healthcare workers on strike.

The latest talks were launched in the wake of a December 12 UK general election that saw both the DUP and Sinn Fein lose votes to smaller groups.

Analysts attributed the losses to voter frustration at their inability to reach a compromise to form a government that could take care of the region’s daily needs.

The 1998 peace accord that ended three decades of violence over British rule in Northern Ireland requires the two main parties to share power.

Thousands died in the troubles which came to an end when the Good Friday Agreement was struck.

Politicians around the world have welcomed the resolution, including The United States’ Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Robert Wood Johnson.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the breakthrough ‘an extremely positive development for the people of Northern Ireland’.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said ‘history has been made’.

The lack of an executive was especially fraught with danger for the region because of historic changes to its trade rules as a result of Brexit.

Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal agreement puts pressure on local authorities to maintain frictionless trade while preserving an open border with the Republic of Ireland.

As well as money for public funding problems, a major sticking point of the new deal is the Irish Language Act, which gives legal recognition of the Irish language for the first time.