northern-ireland-welcomes-first-babies-of-2020-with-pixie-troupe-born-to-sound-of-new-year-fireworks

Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to...

Just two minutes into 2020 Northern Ireland welcomed its first new arrival as little Pixie Troupe entered the world at The Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald.

The little girl, born to mum Keiva Troupe and dad Warren Stokes, from Bangor, held on just long enough to make her dramatic arrival at 00.02am.

Feeling fresh and almost ready to introduce her latest family member to her new home, hair stylist mum Keiva said she was overjoyed as the birth took place to the sound of New Year fireworks outside the labour ward window.

“I was brought in on Monday so I thought she would have been here before now, but she seemed determined to hold on a little bit longer,” said an Keiva.

“The labour started just before midnight so we weren’t sure if she’d be a 2019 or a 2020 arrival, but as soon as the fireworks started she decided the time was right.

Pixie, who weighed in at 7lb 13oz, has already delighted 8-year-old brother Michael and step sisters Ruby and Renae.