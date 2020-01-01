northern-ireland-welcomes-first-babies-of-2020-with-pixie-troupe-born-to-sound-of-new-year-fireworks

Just two minutes into 2020 Northern Ireland welcomed its first new arrival as little Pixie Troupe entered the world at The Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald.
The little girl, born to mum Keiva Troupe and dad Warren Stokes, from Bangor, held on just long enough to make her dramatic arrival at 00.02am.
Feeling fresh and almost ready to introduce her latest family member to her new home, hair stylist mum Keiva said she was overjoyed as the birth took place to the sound of New Year fireworks outside the labour ward window.
“I was brought in on Monday so I thought she would have been here before now, but she seemed determined to hold on a little bit longer,” said an Keiva.
“The labour started just before midnight so we weren’t sure if she’d be a 2019 or a 2020 arrival, but as soon as the fireworks started she decided the time was right.
Pixie, who weighed in at 7lb 13oz, has already delighted 8-year-old brother Michael and step sisters Ruby and Renae.
“Michael’s so pleased to meet her,” said Keiva.
“The rest of the family haven’t arrived yet but I’ll be expecting quite a few visitors this afternoon. Then I’ll be ready to bring Pixie home. Warren’s a little tired
“It’s been a fantastic start to the new decade for us all.
“We decided to find out early on that we were expecting a little girl to make sure we were organised, just in case she arrived before Christmas.
“But New Year’s Day was her due date and she arrived right on time.
“I’m expecting the house to be pretty busy when we get home.”
And there will be more celebrations on the horizon for the Bangor couple as got engaged to be married in February last year.
Hot on the heels of Pixie, little Jamie Porter entered the world at 12.33am at the Ulster Hospital.
The first child of mum Hannah and dad Jason, from Finaghy, Hannah says she always had a feeling her son was going to hold on to make a dramatic entry in the New Year.
“He’s a bit overdue,” she said. “He was due in December but I think he was much too comfortable in there.
“But he’s here now and it’s lovely to meet him.”
Weighing in at a healthy 7lb 11oz, little Jamie was waiting patiently for grandparents to arrive to celebrate the new year in style.
“I think I need to get my head down and sleep for a couple of days though,” said Hannah. “I’m a little bit sore, but seeing Jamie makes it all worthwhile.”
A busy start to the new decade at The Ulster Hospital continued an hour later with the third arrival of 2020 as Hillsborough woman Katy Irwin welcomed a baby boy at 1.42am.
There were three further proud mums from Belfast as they welcomed new arrivals at the Royal Jubilee Maternity in the first few hours of 2020.
Mum Lisa Woods welcomed a baby girl, named Poppy at 1.51am weighing 8lb 13oz
A few minutes later Lara Small became mum to little Rory, her son born at 2.04am weighing 7lb 4oz.
And rounding off a hectic start to the New Year for the midwives, Lucie Berkiova was delighted to introduce her new baby boy.
Armani was born at 8.19am weighing 5lb 9oz.
