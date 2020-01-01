northern-ireland-welcomes-first-babies-of-2020-with-little-shane-tierney-born-to-sound-of-new-year-fireworks

Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with little Shane Tierney born...

Northern Ireland didn’t have to wait long for it’s first new arrival of 2020 and the race to be the first baby born in the new decade was won by little Shane Tierney in Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

Born to Derry mum Tamara Tierney, Shane weighed in at 8lb 2oz and arrived just seconds after the final chime of Big Ben at 12.01am.

A staff nurse at Altnagelvin, Tamara (26) hadn’t expected to be back at the hospital until Shane’s due date of January 8.

A few complications brought her in early to the maternity ward and having started the process on Monday, Tamara said she’d lost track of the days and was amazed when Shane was born to the cheering of midwives as the clocked turned past midnight.

“That’s the first I knew the New Year had arrived, right at the same time as Shane,” she said.

“To be honest, I was just so glad he was here. You get to the stage where you just want to see him arrive safely.

“Thankfully he did and he’s doing so well today.