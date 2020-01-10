northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-waringstown-road-closed-after-crash







The road has been closed.

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.

Motorists are advised, due to a crash in the Clare Road/Lowtown Road area of Waringstown, a number of diversions are in place. Diversions are in place at the following junctions, and are likely to be in place for several hours:

Ballylough Road/Lowtown Road.

Clare Road/ Ballynabragget Road

Clare Road/ Knocknagore Road

Crowhill Road/ Plantation Road

Motorists are advised that the Holywood Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions after a crash.

The road is closed at the junction of Inverary Avenue. Diversions are in place.

