northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-road-closed-at-junction-one-retail-outlet-after-crash

January 24 2020 7: 00 AM

The PSNI is advising the Randalstown Road in Co Antrim is closed in both directions between the Chapel roundabout and the Junction One retail park following a serious crash. Police advise local diversions in place and road users should avoid the area.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash at Garryduff Road in Dunloy at 7.30am. Two emergency crews, one doctor and one Hazard Area Response Team were sent to the scene. One patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

