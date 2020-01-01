northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-road-closed-after-‘serious’-crash







The road has been closed. The scene of a collision blocking three lanes of the Westlink close to Kennedy Way on December 11th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) (stock picture) Belfast International Airport

January 1 2020 7: 00 AM

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.

Police are dealing with a “serious collision” on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh. Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, police said.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

Today’s weather forecast for your area

NI Railways, Metro , Ulsterbus, Dublin train, journey planner

Belfast City Airport arrivals and departures

Belfast International Airport arrivals and departures

A Twitter List by BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Digital