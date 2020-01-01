Home NEWS Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Road closed after ‘serious’ crash

Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Road closed after ‘serious’ crash

The road has been closed.


The scene of a collision blocking three lanes of the Westlink close to Kennedy Way on December 11th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)
(stock picture)
Police are dealing with a “serious collision” on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh. Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, police said.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

