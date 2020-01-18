northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-newtownards-road-closed-following-crash







January 18 2020 9: 52 AM

The Portaferry Road in Newtownards has been closed following a crash. Diversions are in place at Finlay’s Road and Old Shore Road. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

