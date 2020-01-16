northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-lorry-sheds-load-of-cement-on-m2

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below
Drivers heading north out of Belfast, a lorry has shed its load on the M2. It’s causing difficulties for for those travelling between Junction 1 near Fortwilliam and Junction 2 at Greencastle.
Ten bags of cements are covering two lanes which have been closed. Traffic is tailing back onto the M3 and the Westlink.
Meanwhile, in east Belfast there’s been a two-vehicle crash on the Belmont Road roundabout. The road is closed between Hawthornden Way and Knock Road junction.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.
