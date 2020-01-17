northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-lisburn-road-closed-after-crash







Latest traffic and travel

January 17 2020 7: 00 AM

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below

Police advise the Lisburn Road at the junction with the City Hospital is closed following a Road Traffic Collision. Road users are asked to seek an alternative route.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

Today’s weather forecast for your area

NI Railways, Metro , Ulsterbus, Dublin train, journey planner

Belfast City Airport arrivals and departures

Belfast International Airport arrivals and departures

A Twitter List by BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Digital