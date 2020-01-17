Home NEWS Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Lisburn Road closed after crash

Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Lisburn Road closed after crash

Police advise the Lisburn Road at the junction with the City Hospital is closed following a Road Traffic Collision. Road users are asked to seek an alternative route.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

