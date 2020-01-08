Home NEWS Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Latest updates

By
Charles Henry
-
6
0
northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-latest-updates


The road has been closed.


Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.

Motorists are advised that the Holywood Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions after a crash.

The road is closed at the junction of Inverary Avenue. Diversions are in place.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

