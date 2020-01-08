northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-latest-updates

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.
Motorists are advised that the Holywood Road, Belfast, is closed in both directions after a crash.
The road is closed at the junction of Inverary Avenue. Diversions are in place.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.
