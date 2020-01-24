









Latest traffic and travel The road has been closed.

Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Latest delays and updates BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/opinion/columnists/archive/liam-clarke/dc6d7/35732682.ece/AUTOCROP/h342/2014-12-19_opi_5554905_I4.JPG

Email

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

A Twitter List by BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Digital