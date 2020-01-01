northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-latest-delays-and-diversions

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.
Read More
- Teenager killed and three injured in New Year’s Day Co Londonderry crash
Read More
- 55 deaths on our roads during 2019 is one of the lowest figures on record
Today’s weather forecast for your area
NI Railways, Metro , Ulsterbus, Dublin train, journey planner
Belfast City Airport arrivals and departures
Belfast International Airport arrivals and departures
A Twitter List by BelTel
Belfast Telegraph Digital