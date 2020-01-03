Home NEWS Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Child injured in collision on Belfast’s Springfield Road

By
Charles Henry
Police at the scene of the incident on Belfast's Springfield Road


The road has been closed.
A child has been taken to hospital following a road accident in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene on Springfield Rd involving a vehicle and child on Friday, January 3.

An NIAS spokesman said the child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

