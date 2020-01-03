northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-child-injured-in-collision-on-belfast’s-springfield-road







January 3 2020 19: 00 PM

A child has been taken to hospital following a road accident in Belfast. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene on Springfield Rd involving a vehicle and child on Friday, January 3. An NIAS spokesman said the child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital.

