northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-belfast-city-centre-street-closed-for-building-work

January 16 2020 7: 00 AM

In Belfast City Centre the PSNI has closed of Fisherwicker Place at Grosvenor Road, Durham Street at College Square North and College Avenue at Divis Street. The closure is in place for building work in order to secure a loose roof tile.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

