Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Belfast city centre street closed for building work

Latest traffic and travel

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below

In Belfast City Centre the PSNI has closed of Fisherwicker Place at Grosvenor Road, Durham Street at College Square North and College Avenue at Divis Street. The closure is in place for building work in order to secure a loose roof tile.

Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.

