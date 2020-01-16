northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-belfast-city-centre-street-closed-for-building-work

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below
In Belfast City Centre the PSNI has closed of Fisherwicker Place at Grosvenor Road, Durham Street at College Square North and College Avenue at Divis Street. The closure is in place for building work in order to secure a loose roof tile.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.
- Today’s weather forecast for your area
- NI Railways, Metro , Ulsterbus, Dublin train, journey planner
- Belfast City Airport arrivals and departures
- Belfast International Airport arrivals and departures
A Twitter List by BelTel
Belfast Telegraph Digital