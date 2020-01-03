northern-ireland-traffic-alerts:-antrim-security-alert

Follow the latest updates from our travel feed below.
Tarragon Park in Antrim is closed at the junction of Fennel Road and Cunningham Way following a report of a suspicious object discovered in the area on Friday.
A number of homes have been evacuated, with residents using a local community centre during this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Our live updates from across Northern Ireland are compiled by @TrafficwatchNI, @BBCNITravel and @PSNITraffic.
Read More
- 55 deaths on our roads during 2019 is one of the lowest figures on record
Today’s weather forecast for your area
NI Railways, Metro , Ulsterbus, Dublin train, journey planner
Belfast City Airport arrivals and departures
Belfast International Airport arrivals and departures
A Twitter List by BelTel
Belfast Telegraph Digital