northern-ireland-student-singer’s-tour-de-fours-is-a-voice-uk-clean-sweep

A Bellaghy woman put on a ‘four-midable’ display of stunning singing talent to wow every superstar coach on The Voice UK last night.

Ulster University Magee campus student Brooke Scullion had the quartet of superstar judges – Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and newcomer Meghan Trainor – battling to persuade her to join their teams.

Brooke’s performance of the Lewis Capaldi hit Bruises saw US pop star Meghan press her ‘I Want You’ button seconds into her audition.

And it was a clean sweep for 20-year-old Brooke when Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am, British pop pin-up Olly Murs and Welsh-born music legend Sir Tom Jones followed suit, describing her voice as “spectacular”, “phenomenal” and “tremendous” respectively.

But it was Grammy Award-winning Meghan Trainor who won out and wooed Brooke onto her team.

The All About That Bass chart-topper told her: “Your tone is so good and I am obsessed with you … I see beyond The Voice. I see superstar. I see record deals. I see you touring the world and I am your number one fan.”

An “overwhelmed” Brooke revealed to Sunday Life that her dream audition had been completely different to what she had envisaged just nights before the show.