Northern Ireland parties exploring ways to reverse £1k MLA pay rise

Northern Ireland’s political parties are exploring ways to reverse a £1,000 pay rise given to MLAs after power sharing was restored.

MLAs’ pay increased from £49,500 to £50,500 with the return of power sharing. The increase had been put on hold with the suspension of devolution.

However, following public anger several MLAs said the pay rise was wrong, with some saying they will give the extra money to charity.

DUP and Sinn Fein said they were exploring options to see if pay rise can be returned. The SDLP said all its MLAs would donate the money to charity while the UUP and Alliance said it was a matter for individual MLAs.

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “MLAs pay is set by an independent body, not by MLAs.

“MLAs had no input into this decision, nor did they seek it. Given that the assembly has just been restored this is unjustifiable and should not be paid.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds, who is the Minister for Economy, told Good Morning Ulster that she had “no idea” that the pay rise was coming.