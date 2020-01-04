northern-ireland-pair-living-in-australia-tell-of-‘post-apocalyptic’-wildfires-scene







Two people from Northern Ireland living at the centre of the huge Australian wildfires have told how Sydney has taken on a “post-apocalyptic” feel as blazes rage all around them.

Londonderry woman Dearbhla Kelly, who is working in the heart of the deadly blazes to keep the public safe, said she has never experienced anything like what she has witnessed in recent days.

And Mark Alcorn from Coleraine said everything is covered in ash and burning leaves are falling from the sky around the city.

Dearbhla (23) has lived in Sydney for just over a year.

She works for traffic control company Work C and has been assisting in the areas of the bushfires, keeping the public off treacherous roads and allowing access to the emergency services.

Dearbhla Kelly

“I work out in the outbacks of Sydney, where I’m doing my regional work,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ve been working close to the bush fires as I am a traffic controller, so I have to close the road so no cars can drive up, as the fires are spread all over the road and it’s too dangerous. I have to wear a mask and protective clothing to work.