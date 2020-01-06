northern-ireland-health-sector-facing-week-of-disruption-as-more-strikes-confirmed







Unison members on strike outside the Ulster Hospital last month

Northern Ireland’s health service is facing another week of disruption, with more strikes announced by trade unions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing are to stage walkouts on Wednesday, while members of Unison, Northern Ireland’s largest healthcare union, are to go on strike on Friday.

Unison workers across four health trusts are taking the industrial action over pay and staffing levels.

The announcement comes following industrial action by Unison and Royal College of Nursing members last month.

Unions are also calling from pay parity with the rest of the UK and a solution to the crisis has been at the forefront in talks aimed at restoring Stormont power sharing.

The union representing midwifes is also balloting its members as to if they should strike.

A wave of actions is planned across Northern Ireland.

At the Belfast trust, all nursing staff at Belfast City Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital, Mater Hospital, Knockbracken Park Hospital, as well as all community nursing staff, will take part in walkouts from 8am to 8pm, during the first four hours of each shift.

On call workers at all Northern Trust hospitals and community locations, excluding those in the Causeway area, will walk out from 12.01am to 11.59pm, while A&E clerks and receptionists will go on strike from 4am to 8am and 8am to 12pm across two shifts.

Administrative staff, social workers and community care support workers will walk out from 9am to 12pm.

At the South Eastern trust, all members at Ulster Hospital, Ards Hospital, Bangor Hospital and North Down and Ards community settings will walk out from 8am to 8pm. Overtime and bank staff at selected locations will also go on strike from 12.01pm to 11.59pm.

From 10am to 2pm, all Western trust members at South West Acute Hospital, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, Altnagelvin Hospital, community facilities and sites in the Gransha, Tyrone and Fermanagh areas will walk out from 10am to 2pm.

Meanwhile, members of the Royal College of Nursing will stage their second day of strike action on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the Department of Health and unions broke down last month when unions rejected the offer of a 3.1% pay increase.

On Monday, a ballot of members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) opened, asking midwives and maternity support workers whether they want to talk industrial action up to and including strike action.

The RCM’s Northern Ireland director, Karen Murray, said they have “exhausted every avenue” tying to resolve the dispute.

“Despite our best efforts to negotiate a fair pay deal for our members, the department have failed to come to an agreement,” she said.

“Our midwives here are much worse off in their pay packet than their colleagues in other parts of the UK.

“This is simply neither right nor fair. That is why we are recommending our members to vote yes to industrial action.”

The RCM ballot will close on January 29.

Belfast Telegraph Digital