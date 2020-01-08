northern-ireland-health-crisis:-strikes-could-push-nhs-‘beyond-tipping-point’

Two of the biggest health unions will continue their crippling strike action on Friday as their fight for better pay and conditions gathers pace.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is due to stage its second 12-hour strike this week, while Unison members will take part in co-ordinated action around Northern Ireland.

There will be a 12-hour strike by all Unison members between 8am and 8pm at Ulster, Ards and Bangor hospitals, while hospitals in Belfast will be hit by Unison nurses striking for the first four hours of their shifts.

There will also be a four-hour strike across the whole of the Western Trust, beginning at 10am, while Unison receptionists and ward clerks at Antrim Area Hospital’s ED will walk out between 4am and noon.

It comes after Wednesday’s 12-hour strike by RCN members who are campaigning to improve patient safety across Northern Ireland.

More than 2,000 appointments and procedures were cancelled, including a number of elective caesarean operations, as a result.