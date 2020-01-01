Northern Ireland celebrities, politicians and even a pub take on ’10-year challenge’

Celebrities, politicians and even a pub in Northern Ireland have shared their ’10-year challenge’ snaps online at the start of 2020.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long posted pictures on Twitter of her time as Belfast Lord Mayor in 2009 alongside her current role as a member of the European Parliament.

“In 09/10 I was councillor, Lord Mayor, MLA plus Deputy Leader,” she said.

“Since then, been MP and now MEP and Leader. Ups and downs (include) surgery for endometriosis and cancer plus a death threat or two.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the hit comedy series, shared a photo from 2009 and a recent red carpet pic from the Baftas in 2019.

“It’s been a mad 10 years, onto the next,” she said.