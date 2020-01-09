northeastern-seeks-permanent-solution-to-block-suicide-attempts-from-top-of-garage

The top of the parking garage where a mother and two young children fell to their deaths in what has been called a double murder-suicide has remained blocked to all traffic, and will continue to be until a permanent changes are made.

“Following the tragedy on December 25th, the university has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top of the Renaissance Park garage,” Northeastern University, which owns that garage and two other parking garages on its campus, said in a statement. “This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution – including structural modifications and signage to assist individuals in distress – is implemented.”

Northeastern has already put up signs at the garage, which is near the Ruggles MBTA station, to direct those who may need emotional support to services. The university also has security staff working at the garage 24 hours a day, the university said in a statement.

The additional security was put in place on Christmas, the day Erin Pascal plunged to her death from the top of the garage, after her two young children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 1 1/2.

The university also intends to set up more surveillance cameras to be able to see the entire top level, according to the statement.

More security staff were assigned to all three garages in early December, the statement said. The Renaissance Park Garage has been the site of two other suicides last year, including that of Alexander Urtula, a Boston College student whose girlfriend is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death.