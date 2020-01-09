north-shore-crossing-guard-seriously-injured-in-wednesday-morning-crash

A longtime Danvers crossing guard was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Poplar Street and Belgian Road around 7: 05 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crossing guard, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Beverly Hospital. The driver remained on scene, and police believe they were driving westbound on Poplar Street when the incident occurred.

Danvers police, along with state police, are continuing to investigate what happened.