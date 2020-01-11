north-korea-says-trump-birthday-greeting-to-kim-won’t-restart-nuke-talks

January 11, 2020 | 12: 11pm

North Korea thinks new nuclear talks with the US are simply Kimpossible.

A rep for the country batted down the idea that a birthday greeting from President Trump to leader Kim Jong Un would restart the negotiations, which have been stalled since the men met last February in Vietnam.

“We have been deceived by the U.S., being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” foreign ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said Saturday.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal,” he added.

Kim Jong Un is believed to have turned 36 on Wednesday. Trump likes to boast about being friends with the dictator, repeatedly claiming to be “in love” with him.

