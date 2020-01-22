north-korea-bans-foreign-visitors-to-stop-deadly-coronavirus

Foreign tourists have been banned from North Korea amid fears of the spreading Wuhan coronavirus, a Chinese tour company has said.

Beijing-based Uri Tours wrote online that travel had been temporarily suspended as of today as a ‘precautionary measure’ to protect against the virus.

It is not clear how long the ban will last or what protocols will be implemented.

There is a precedent for border closures during virus outbreaks, with travel bans being put in place during the SARS outbreak of 2003 and Ebola crisis in 2015.

North Korea has not reported any cased of the new coronavirus, which originated in China at the start of the year.

Nine people have died from the virus in the Hubei province, where the virus first broke out in the city of Wuhan.

The nation’s Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin also confirmed that the number of people infected has risen to 440.

UK to start preparing for killer coronavirus as deadly disease spreads to US

Thailand has reported three cases of the virus, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US have reported one incident each.

In China, face masks have been selling out and officials at airports and train stations are now checking passengers for fevers.

There are growing fears the virus will rapidly spread across the country as many people are travelling preparation for Chinese New Year.

Coronaviruses cause mild to severe respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to severe diseases, such as SARS or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

So-far, early symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus have included a fever, a dry cough, a sore throat and shortness of breath.

Death toll from killer coronavirus rises to nine with 440 more people suffering

Scans on some patients have also shown fluid in the lungs consistent with viral pneumonia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends anyone suffering symptoms suggestive of a respiratory illness seek medical attention and share their travel history with their care provider.

Yesterday authorities in China reported the first case of the virus spreading from human to human.

There is currently no treatment or vaccine for those who become infected.

However, the first patient of the illness is now at home in a stable condition, the WHO reports.