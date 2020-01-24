north-carolina-man-kept-woman-as-sex-slave-for-5-years:-sheriff

January 24, 2020 | 3: 30pm

A North Carolina man kept a woman as a sex slave for five years, authorities said.

Salvador Espinoza Escobar, 48, is accused of holding the victim – identified only as an adult female – in “sexual servitude” by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sex acts since January 2015, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Escobar, of Asheboro, was taken into custody after detectives got information from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line on Wednesday, sheriff officials said.

“No information will be released regarding the victim’s identity or condition for protection and privacy,” according to a news release. “This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.”

It’s unclear how Escobar came to initially detain the woman, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told The Post.

Escobar remained held Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond at the Randolph County Detention Center, jail records show.

He was expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday, sheriff officials said.